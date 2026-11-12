Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Reports: Settlers attack West Bank village, 67-year-old Palestinian man injured

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:48 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian Red Crescent says a 67-year-old man was injured after being beaten during a settler attack on the village of Atara, near Ramallah in the West Bank.

Settlers are also reported to have thrown stones at the village, with footage showing several cars with their windows smashed by rocks.

Additional footage shows settlers approaching the entrance to the village and confronting residents, who throw stones at them until the settlers retreat.

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