Reports: Settlers attack West Bank village, 67-year-old Palestinian man injured

The Palestinian Red Crescent says a 67-year-old man was injured after being beaten during a settler attack on the village of Atara, near Ramallah in the West Bank.

Settlers are also reported to have thrown stones at the village, with footage showing several cars with their windows smashed by rocks.

Additional footage shows settlers approaching the entrance to the village and confronting residents, who throw stones at them until the settlers retreat.

#شاهد | تضرر عدة منازل والمركبات جراء هجوم المستوطنين على قرية عطارة شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/bSKGddbyo7 — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) November 12, 2026

تصدي الأهالي لهجوم للمستوطنين على بلدة عطارة شمال رام الله pic.twitter.com/UZTQEPXjxw — Hisham Abu Shaqrah | هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) November 12, 2026