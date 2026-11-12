Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Israeli strike on southern Gaza hospital kills 6, Hamas authorities say

Today, 3:32 am
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An overnight Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis killed at least six people and wounded at least 20 others, medics and Hamas’s civil defense agency says.

The strike has forced a shut down of operations in the hospital’s surgical war, according to Al Jazeera.

The IDF has not responded to requests for comment on the strike, which took place over two hours ago.

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