Israeli strike on southern Gaza hospital kills 6, Hamas authorities say

An overnight Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis killed at least six people and wounded at least 20 others, medics and Hamas’s civil defense agency says.

The strike has forced a shut down of operations in the hospital’s surgical war, according to Al Jazeera.

The IDF has not responded to requests for comment on the strike, which took place over two hours ago.

???? דיווחים מהדקות האחרונות, צה"ל הפציץ פעם נוספת את בית החולים נאצר בח'אן יונס (זאת כבר הפעם החמישית מתחילת המלחמה). ???? בהפצצה נהרגו שישה פלסטינים, ביניהם המנתח ד"ר רזק אבו שעריה שעבד באזור ו-30 נוספים נפצעו. זה קורה בזמן שיש הפסקת אש לכאורה ובזמן שעדיין לא הוקמה ממשלה. ????… pic.twitter.com/Z204VFHEen — Arbel – أربل – ארבל ✊ (@ArbelReports) November 12, 2026