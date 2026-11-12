Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Israel confirms target of Gaza hospital complex strike was commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:21 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF and Shin Bet confirm that the target of the overnight strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip was the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade.

The strike on the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Younis killed six people and wounded at least 20, according to Hamas authorities.

In a joint statement, the military and Shin Bet say that the strike targeted Muhammad Abu Ismail, the latest commander of the terror group’s Khan Younis Brigade, “along with additional terrorists who were hiding at Nasser Hospital.”

Abu Ismail’s fate is unclear. The results of the overnight strike are still under review by the military and Shin Bet.

The previous commander of the Khan Younis Brigade was killed in an Israeli strike in September.

“As part of his role, Muhammad Abu Ismail was responsible for managing the activities of the brigade’s terrorists and directing them in advancing and carrying out terror plots against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the joint statement says.

The IDF and Shin Bet say he was also responsible for holding numerous hostages in captivity during the war.

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