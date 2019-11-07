EU ‘concerned’ by Israel’s arrest of PA Jerusalem affairs minister

The European Union issues a statement saying its missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are “concerned” about Israel’s arrest this week of the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem affairs minister Fadi al-Hadami for conducting political activity in East Jerusalem.

“This was his third arrest since he took office last April,” the statement says. “The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are concerned about the recent arrests and raids on senior PA representatives in Jerusalem.

“The EU has consistently underlined that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states.”