Europe hopes US will rethink choice to pull out of Paris climate pact

The European Union voices regret at the US government’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement but remains hopeful that one of the world’s biggest CO₂ emitters will backpedal on its decision and rejoin.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva says that the global deal signed in 2015 remains “the most important international agreement on climate change” and insisted that the EU will continue to “fight global climate change under this legal framework.”

Despite the US departure, Andreeva says that the 28-member bloc will continue working with various US-based entities and stakeholders who remain committed to the deal.

“The Paris agreement has strong foundations and is here to stay. Its doors remain open and we hope that the US will decide to pass (them) again one day,” Andreeva says.

Nearly 200 nations signed the landmark 2015 climate deal to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, with each country providing its own goals for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

— AP