Europe hopes US will rethink choice to pull out of Paris climate pact
The European Union voices regret at the US government’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement but remains hopeful that one of the world’s biggest CO₂ emitters will backpedal on its decision and rejoin.
European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva says that the global deal signed in 2015 remains “the most important international agreement on climate change” and insisted that the EU will continue to “fight global climate change under this legal framework.”
Despite the US departure, Andreeva says that the 28-member bloc will continue working with various US-based entities and stakeholders who remain committed to the deal.
“The Paris agreement has strong foundations and is here to stay. Its doors remain open and we hope that the US will decide to pass (them) again one day,” Andreeva says.
Nearly 200 nations signed the landmark 2015 climate deal to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, with each country providing its own goals for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.
Three suspects in alleged rape of Israeli girl released
Police say the three men detained earlier today in connection with the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl earlier this year in a West Bank settlement have been released.
The suspects are two Palestinian construction workers who were questioned in the case in the past, and an Israeli driver who transports Palestinian construction workers in the area, according to a police spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman says the three are not suspected of direct involvement in the rape. An unnamed law enforcement official told the Walla news site earlier today they were not expected to be charged.
The questioning comes months after the case against police’s main suspect Mahmoud Qadusa fell apart in June under intense public scrutiny, in an affair that drew accusations of shoddy police work.
France urges Iran to reverse decision to resume enrichment at key plant
France is urging Iran to reverse a decision to resume uranium enrichment at a key underground nuclear plant, saying the move violated the 2015 deal aiming to defuse the atomic standoff with Tehran.
“The announcements by Iran… go against the Vienna agreement,” the French foreign ministry says in a statement after President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would resume enrichment at the Fordow plant. “We urge Iran to go back on its decisions which contradict the accord,” it added.
US Mormon family, including 4 children, shot dead in Mexico
Relatives say at least five US citizens, including four children, who live in a religious community in northern Mexico were killed in a shooting attack they suspect may have been a case of mistaken identity by drug cartel gunmen.
As many as 13 other members of La Mora — a decades-old settlement in Sonora state founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — were missing after the attack on a convoy of three SUVs carrying community members, said a relative who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.
Asi se vive en el Gobierno de @lopezobrador_ Mormones Mexicanos, mujeres y niños inocentes emboscados en la Sierra de Chihuahua son acribillados y quemados vivos por los Carteles que mandan en Mexico! @Javier_Corral @revistaproceso @CarlosLoret @CiroGomezL pic.twitter.com/uQNJYbeO73
— LeBaron (@AlexLebaron1) November 4, 2019
The relative said he had located the burned-out, bullet-ridden SUV containing the remains of his nephew’s wife and her four children — twin 6-month old babies and two other children aged 8 and 10.
Authorities in Sonora state and the US Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israeli study shows early humans migrated from Europe to the Levant 40,000 years ago
A study by Israeli researchers has found that early humans migrated from Europe to the Levant some 40,000 years ago, strengthening the theory that the decline of the Neanderthals was not brought on by human immigration to Europe.
Researchers from Tel Aviv University, the Israel Antiquities Authority and Ben-Gurion University found six human teeth in Manot cave in northern Israel, and using modern dental analysis, were able to confirm that early humans called Aurignacians were a combination of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.
Aurignacians were culturally sophisticated, and are known for producing tools, jewelry and other artifacts out of bone.
Researchers long believed that the arrival of modern humans in Europe led to the extinction of Neanderthals. However, genetic testing done in recent years has indicated that the archaic humans who lived in Eurasia until about 40,000 years ago simply assimilated into the new human population.
The six human teeth found in northern Israel bolsters that theory, a TAU statement says.
“To date, we have not found any human remains from this period in Israel,” said TAU professor Israel Hershkowitz in the statement. “So the group remains a mystery. This groundbreaking study brings for the first time the story of the population responsible for some of the world’s most important cultural contributions.”
Lebanese army opens roads closed by protesters amid scuffles
Lebanese troops are deployed in different parts of the country to reopen roads and main thoroughfares closed by anti-government protesters faced resistance in some areas, leading to scuffles.
In most places, protesters are withdrawing peacefully as the troops moved in. But in Beirut’s northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh, a scuffle erupted when some demonstrators refused to move away from the main highway linking Beirut with northern Lebanon.
Several protesters were detained by troops. One protester, an older man, fainted and was rushed away in an ambulance; the Lebanese Red Cross later said he was in stable condition.
Human rights activist Wadih al-Asmar says dozens were detained during the scuffles north of Beirut.
Anti-government protesters have been holding demonstrations since October 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades. The protesters have paralyzed Lebanon by closing roads inside cities as well as major highways.
In last days, Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain
Associates say in his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants.
For months, Baghdadi also kept a Yazidi teen as a slave, and she told the Associated Press how he brought her along as he moved.
The reports paint a picture of a man trying to find safety as the extremists’ domains crumbled. In the end, the brutal leader once hailed as “caliph” left former IS areas completely, slipping into hostile territory in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province run by the radical group’s al-Qaeda-linked rivals. There, he blew himself up during an October 26 raid by US special forces on his heavily fortified safe house.
Turkey says Kurdish fighters still remain near Syrian border
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Russia and the US to keep to their promises to ensure that Syrian Kurdish fighters pull out of Syrian borders areas with Turkey.
Erdogan says the Kurdish fighters are still present in several areas.
Erdogan also says that Turkish troops are being attacked by some Syrian Kurdish fighters from areas they had retreated to, adding that Turkey would not “remain a spectator” to these assaults.
Two ceasefire agreements — brokered by the US and Russia— halted Turkey’s military offensive into Syria to allow for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw 30 kilometers, about 19 miles, away from the border.
Erdogan spoke as Turkish and Russian troops carried out their second joint patrols in northeast Syria under a deal reached with Moscow.
Russia concerned over Iran decision to resume enrichment
Russia is expressing concern about Iran’s decision to resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran, in its latest step back from an agreement with major powers.
“We are monitoring the development of the situation with concern,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters.
“The dismantling of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not bode well, of course,” he says. “We support the preservation of this deal.”
At the same time, Peskov says Russia understood Tehran’s concerns over the “unprecedented and illegal sanctions” against the country.
Washington’s abandonment of the 2015 deal in May last year, followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions, prompted Tehran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments this year.
EU ‘concerned’ by Iran nuclear enrichment announcement
The European Union voices concern at Iran’s announcement that it would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant, in a fresh step away from the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We are concerned by President Rouhani’s announcement today to further reduce Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic tells reporters.
