Eurovision gives Spain, Slovenia more time to decide on 2027 contest; Iceland seemingly out

The European Broadcasting Union says it is giving Spain and Slovenia an extension on deciding whether to participate in next year’s Eurovision, as it announces the 36 countries that have confirmed taking part in the 2027 song contest.

In a statement, the EBU says it has “confirmed the list of public service broadcasters” that will compete in the 2027 Eurovision in Burgas, Bulgaria. It adds, however, that RTVE (Spain) and RTVSLO (Slovenia) “have not yet decided whether they will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. In recognition of the complexity of the matter, the EBU has agreed to give both broadcasters until December to confirm.”

Both Spain and Slovenia were among five countries that boycotted this year’s competition over Israel’s inclusion. Ireland announced last month that it would continue its boycott, while the Netherlands initially said it would return to the contest before reversing that decision yesterday and pulling out again.

The EBU statement did not mention Iceland, the fifth country to boycott the 2026 competition, which had indicated it would likely not return, but has not made an official announcement. Iceland’s RUV broadcaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At next year’s competition, which will be held May 11-15, Canada will make its debut after becoming an EBU member, and North Macedonia will return after a four-year absence, while Czechia said it has pulled out for financial reasons. Media reports have indicated Hungary could also return this year, but the EBU statement did not mention the country.