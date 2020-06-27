The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
FM Ashkenazi calls for immediate release of ex-general arrested during protest against PM
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi calls for the immediate release of a former air force general who was arrested yesterday during a protest outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem.
“Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Haskel paid the full price, in his life and work, [gaining] the right and duty to say his opinion, express objection and to protest,” Ashkenazi, a former IDF chief of staff, writes on Twitter.
Police said earlier today that Haskel refused to a conditional release and therefore remained in custody. He was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace during a protest calling on Netanyahu to resign due to the premier’s indictment on graft charges.
“The pictures that the public was exposed to during Shabbat in which Haskel is seen with cuffed hands and feet are a badge of shame for democracy in Israel,” Ashkenzai adds. “I admire his position and work, am pained by his arrest and call for his immediate release without preconditions.”
Ashkenazi is a member of the Blue and White party, the coalition partner of Netanyahu’s Likud.
לא ייאמן! ׳עציר פוליטי׳ בישראל. תא״ל מיל. בחיל האוויר, אמיר השכל אזוק בידיו וברגליו. משטרת אוחנה/ נתניהו מועלת בתפקידה ומפירה את החוק. ככה זה התחיל עם יריבי פרדיננד ואיזבלה מרקוס, או חואן ואוויטה פרון. מי שלא רוצה לגמור שם, כדאי שיתעורר היום!
(במסגרת לעיל, לשון החוק) pic.twitter.com/5aWtsqAkZt
— אהוד ברק (@barak_ehud) June 27, 2020
Ahead of possible Israeli annexation, Abbas said to refuse call from Pompeo
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused a phone call this week from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Kann public broadcaster reports, ahead of Israel’s possible annexation of parts of the West Bank.
The broadcaster says CIA representatives met this week in Ramallah with Palestinian officials in a bid to convince them to open a dialogue with the White House about US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, but their effort came to naught.
The Ramallah-based PA has boycotted the Trump administration since he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and has rejected his peace plan, which designates some 30 percent of the West Bank for Israel and the rest for a prospective Palestinian state.
Kann also says the PA told US and European officials it’s planning to gather weapons from its security forces and turn them over to the IDF if Israel moves forward with annexation. Palestinians officials cited by the broadcaster describe such a move as a “judgement day weapon.”
“We’ll bring the weapons and ammunition in trucks to the headquarters at Beit El if there’s annexation. We’ve already prepared lists of all the weapons. Israel will be responsible for security in the [West] Bank,” the Palestinian officials are quoted as saying.
The officials also say the Palestinian Liberation Organization could declare the disbandment of the PA.
Netanyahu supporters hold small counter-protest across from demonstration against PM
A small group of supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are holding a counter-protest across from a demonstration against the premier outside his official residence in Jerusalem.
Besides the protest in Jerusalem, in which reports say over 1,000 people are taking part, the Haaretz daily says demonstrations against Netanyahu are also being held at hundreds of bridges across the country.
המחאה מול מעון ראש הממשלה: תומכי נתניהו מפגינים כעת מול מתנגדיו@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/t68WW8T9GP
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 27, 2020
Ethiopian monk thought to be aged 114 survives coronavirus
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian monk believed to be 114 years old has survived the coronavirus.
Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks. He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
Ethiopia’s health minister has said the ministry recommends the emergency use of the drug for COVID-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen.
Tilahun’s grandson Biniam Leulseged says he has no birth certificate to prove the monk’s age, but he shows a photo of him celebrating his 100th birthday.
“He was looking young back then, too,” Biniam tells The Associated Press.
He says he was emotional when his grandfather was taken to the hospital but “I am very happy because we are together again.”
Ethiopia has more than 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus.
— AP
Deputy health minister says further virus restrictions under consideration
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch says the Health Ministry is weighing further restrictions to help combat the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
In an interview with Channel 12 news, Kisch says possible measures include restrictions on youth programs over the summer, limiting the size of gatherings and requiring “capsules” at workplaces, with set groups of employees working the same shifts.
“We need to act today so there won’t be a lockdown tomorrow,” he says.
Kisch stresses a final decision on new restrictions is up to the government.
He says Israel is now averaging 400-500 new infections a day and warns that number could rise further in two weeks.
According to Channel 12 news, officials from the Health Ministry and National Security Council will meet this evening to discuss what restrictions the so-called coronavirus cabinet should approve when it meets tomorrow.
The network says among the measures being considered are limiting gatherings to 20-30 people; capping events at 150 people instead of 250; restoring “capsules” at summer school; limiting the number of people at the beach, barring summer camps; and calling on workplaces to have employees work from home.
After arrests, hundreds protest against Netanyahu outside his official residence
Hundreds of Israelis are protesting outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, a day after several demonstrators were arrested there during a protest against the premier.
The demonstrators hold up signs calling Netanyahu “crime minister” in reference to his indictment on corruption charges and also call for the release of Amir Haskel, a former air force general who was arrested yesterday outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Haskel and two other protesters remain in custody after refusing to be released under restrictive conditions.
Video of the protest shows the demonstrators standing in the middle of the road. Police said yesterday’s protest was illegal because demonstrators had blocked the road and allegedly disturbed public order.
Meretz leader: Police minister using cops ‘to suppress’ anti-Netanyahu protests
The head of the left-wing Meretz party is accusing Public Security Minister Amir Ohana of using police “as a tool to suppress” protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“But this won’t help him, because freedom of speech and freedom of protest are foundational principles in a democratic system and the police must protect them,” MK Nitzan Horowitz tweets.
Horowitz is referring to the arrest of several protesters yesterday during an anti-corruption protest outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. Police said the demonstrators blocked the road and disturbed public order, while Ohana, a close political ally of Netanyahu’s, denied the arrests were political.
The Meretz chief also calls for the release of three demonstrators who police continue to hold after they refused to be released under certain conditions, among them staying away from the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Police dish out 2,752 fines over past day to non-mask wearers
Police say they handed out 2,752 fines over the past day to Israelis not wearing face masks in public areas.
The government has recently ordered police to increase enforcement of the public health order requiring people to wear masks in public, as part of measures to contain the recent jump in new coronavirus infections.
Ministers also approved earlier this week hiking the fine for not wearing a mask from NIS 200 ($58) to NIS 500 ($145).
Three fines were also given to Israelis who violated quarantine and to two people living in a “restricted zone” for leaving their place of residence.
Iran’s Khamenei warns economy will worsen if virus spreads further
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warns the country’s economic problems will worsen if the novel coronavirus spreads unchecked, as the government launches a mask-wearing campaign.
The Islamic Republic has struggled to curb the COVID-19 outbreak since it reported its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in February.
It shut down non-essential businesses, closed schools and cancelled public events in March, but gradually lifted restrictions from April to try to reopen the country’s sanctions-hit economy.
“It is correct to say that something must be done to prevent economic problems caused by the coronavirus,” says Khamenei.
“But in the case of negligence and significant spread of the disease, economic problems will increase, too,” he says, according to his official website.
The Iranian rial has plunged to new lows against the US dollar in recent days due to the temporary economic shutdown, border closures and halt in non-oil exports, according to analysts.
Iran’s economic problems had already worsened since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew the United Stattes from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic, targeting vital oil sales and banking facilities.
Those woes have been exacerbated by the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says today there have been 2,456 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s caseload to 220,180.
Lari adds in televised remarks that 125 of those infected had died during the same period, with overall fatalities reaching 10,364.
— AFP
comments