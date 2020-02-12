FM calls UN settlement list a ‘shameful surrender’ to anti-Israel actors

Foreign Minister Israel Katz rips the UN Human Rights Council for publishing a “black list” of companies operating in West Bank settlements.

In a statement, Katz calls the list “a shameful surrender to the pressures of countries and organizations” that he says want to harm Israel.

“The decision of the commissioner [Michelle Bachelet] to continue with the anti-Israel line of the Human Rights Council is a stain on the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,” Katz says.

“The commissioner failed to maintain the honor of the UN… this decision will have consequences for our relations with the council and the commissioner,” he adds.