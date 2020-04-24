The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Four special ops soldiers ordered into quarantine after arresting COVID-carrying Palestinian
Four soldiers from the Duvdevan reconnaissance unit have gone into quarantine after arresting a Palestinian suspect who tested positive for the coronavirus, Army Radio reports.
Footage shows Border cop fought off ramming attacker after losing rifle magazine
Footage released by Border Police shows that the officer who was rammed and stabbed in an attack earlier this week at the “Kiyosk” checkpoint near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement managed to fight off the assailant even after losing his weapon magazine from the blow of the car.
The officer had come under criticism from some who had argued that he should have shot the attacker instead of seeking to initiate further contact. The footage shows why he chose to do so.
נשמעה לא מעט ביקורת על לוחם מג"ב שנדרס ונדקר בפיגוע על כך שלאחר שהדף את המחבל לא ירה בו והחליט לברוח.
אז מהתחקיר שערכו במג"ב עולה כי במהלך המאבק עם המחבל (לאחר שנדרס) נפלה המחסנית ולכן ברח ממנו.
מדובר בלוחם בטירונות וכל הרמבואים שביקרו אותו עדיף שתחכו פעם הבאה או שתשתקו https://t.co/CtUMxZwimJ pic.twitter.com/7AM12bZiPe
— yishai porat – ישי פורת (@yishaiporat) April 24, 2020
Watch: Police send dozens of troops to detain surfer who refused to leave water
Footage of dozens of police officers, some on a motor boat, swarming around and detaining a lone surfer near Tel Aviv’s Hilton Beach who allegedly refused to evacuate the water goes viral, leading some viewers wondering whether the amount of manpower utilized was proportional to the alleged crime.
Government guidelines allow individuals to carry out sporting activity up to 500 meters from their homes, but the beaches have remained closed.
זה הסרט של האירוע, שוטר על אופנוע ים מיירט גולש בודד בים וקופץ עליו לתפוס אותו, במים!
זה שנעצר בחוף (אוריאן קנצפולסקי) רק צילם את האירוע. pic.twitter.com/UbzIT9Rpyv
— Benz (@BenArzi_) April 24, 2020
@IL_police
ספרתי לפחות עשרה שוטרים שיצאו לעצור גולש בודד
שימו לב לתגובות של הציבור הנדהם
הפיצוץ קרוב
כמה זמן הציבור יסכים לאכול חרא בכפות??? pic.twitter.com/nIsbKjT2TW
— Gonen Ben Itzhak גונן (@GONENB1) April 24, 2020
MDA announces that it’ll operate testing sites in evening for Ramadan fasters
The Magen David Adom emergency service announces that it will begin operating its drive-through testing sites in Muslim communities in the evening hours in order to accommodate those fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, which began earlier this week.
Ministers to vote whether to lock down hotspot neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh and Netivot
Ministers will be convening via telephone conference before sundown to vote on whether to enforce Jerusalem and Bnei Brak-like lockdowns over ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh and Netivot, which have become virus hotspots in recent weeks.
Netanyahu urges increased cooperation on virus in call with world leaders
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for increased global cooperation in battling the coronavirus.
Netanyahu took part today in a conference call with several global leaders, urging the sharing of knowledge and ideas.
Among those taking part were Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. It was chaired by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
200-shekel fine for first-time offenders caught without a face mask
New guidelines approved by the government and taking effect Saturday midnight will slap a fine now on anyone being caught without having a face mask when in public, including first-time offenders, who previously got away with a warning.
The fine for those over the age of 7 caught in without a mask will be NIS 200 ($55).
Channel 12 reports that the strict new rule is the result of a video conference call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had this morning with some world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who told him that having mandatory masks works.
Spain sees 367 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month
Spain saw 367 people die of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, the government says.
The latest figures are the lowest daily toll since March 22 when 394 deaths were reported. That brings the total fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 22,524, the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.
— AFP
Government approves guidelines letting most stores reopen
The government approves lifting some restrictions on businesses as it continues to gradually reopen Israel’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stores that aren’t in shopping malls or open-air markets will be allowed to operate, as long as they adhere to guidelines regarding cleanliness, wearing protective gear and enforcing social distancing.
Hairdressers and beauty salons can resume operations from midnight Saturday, and restaurants and food shops can now sell products for takeaway, not just home deliveries, if a barrier is placed between the cashier and the customers.
However, the restriction barring the general public from traveling more than 100 meters from their homes for non-essential purposes or more than 500 meters for exercising or prayers will remain in effect until after Independence Day, which ends next Wednesday evening.
The various fines for violating the guidelines has been doubled, from NIS 500 to NIS 1,000 and from NIS 1,000 to NIS 2,000.
Hundreds demonstrate in Tel Aviv against new government
Hundreds of people participate in a protest at Tel Aviv’s Dolphinarium against the size of the new government that will be announced in the near future.
The demonstration is organized by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel after a coalition deal says the government will include 32 ministers and then swell to 36, with 14 deputy ministers, as soon as the coronavirus crisis is deemed to have ended, the biggest cabinetin Israel’s history.
The movement’s chairman, Eliad Shraga, says the coalition agreement signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz “crushes Israel’s regime system.”
The deal “will destroy the Judicial Appointments Committee and the Knesset committees and will directly arm democracy,” he argues.
מאות חרדים מפגינים בדולפינריום
בדגלים שחורים
בתפילת ראש חודש חגיגית
תחת הכותרת
שחור זה הצבע שלי pic.twitter.com/NnIb8WdLxl
— ZioN.G (@Or9uTUMESQcdtK9) April 24, 2020
Palestinian detainee in Israel has virus, is quarantined in Jerusalem facility
A 21-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank who was arrested by Israel and brought to a Jerusalem jail on Wednesday has been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
He has been transferred to a quarantined ward in the detention facility, the Israel Prison Service says.
It adds that the detainee has been alone in his cell for two days and that officials are checking who he came into contact with during his arrest and arrival at the facility.
Staff who were in contact with him will be quarantined.
Alitalia said set to resume Israel flights on June 1
Italian airline Alitalia has announced that it will resume flights between Rome and Tel Aviv, the Globes website reports.
The Israel flights will be reinstated on June 1, the report says.
Health Ministry said to agree to also reopen beauty salons
The Health Ministry has reportedly agreed to also open beauty salons as part of steps to be announced shortly, scaling back some virus restrictions.
The ministry previously opposed reopening beauty salons under restrictions such as wearing face masks and rubber gloves, similar to hairdressers.
Netanyahu in video conference with world leaders about reopening schools
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly taking part in a video conference call with world leaders about strategies for reopening education systems, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
The call was reportedly initiated by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and is also attended by the leaders of Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Greece and the Czech Republic, according to the report.
Surfers at Tel Aviv beaches fined by police for violating virus rules
Police hand fines to dozens of surfers who went to beaches in Tel Aviv and Herzliya despite instructions not to go more than 100 meters away from home for non-essential purposes.
One of them refused to get out of the water, fought with the cops and was subsequently arrested, police say in a statement.
Government approves NIS 8 billion plan to help small businesses, self-employed
The government approves an NIS 8 billion ($2.27 billion) plan to increase support for self-employed Israelis and small business owners who have been hit hard by the coronavirus.
The plan includes a grant of up to NIS 400,000 per business, depending on the degree to which its activities have been curtailed, the Finance Ministry says in a statement.
It also includes a second stipend for self-employed workers, equalling 70% of their regular income up to a maximum amount of NIS 10,500.
Rivlin mourns rabbi who founded kidney donation initiative: ‘Man of pure kindness’
President Reuven Rivlin mourns Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Heber, whose kidney donation organization “Matnat Chaim” [“Gift of life”] facilitated 800 transplants over the past decade and who died last night of the coronavirus.
“The heart bleeds,” Rivlin tweets, at the loss of “a man of pure kindness, who connected the whole of Israeli society.”
“The rabbi’s life work was outstanding,” he adds. “Together with the many people he saved, and the entire nation, I want to send strength to the family and to believe that Heber’s ‘gift of life’ will continue to gift life after his passing as well.”
Coronavirus cases up to 14,882, with 193 dead — Health Ministry
The Health Ministry updates the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 14,882, which is 79 more than last night’s tally.
The death toll is now 193, up by one — Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Heber, 55, whose kidney donation organization saved 800 people over the past decade. He has been mourned by many senior public officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.
The ministry figures say 139 Israelis are in serious condition, of whom 107 are on ventilators, and 101 are in moderate condition. The remainder are displaying mild or no symptoms.
5,685 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19, a number which is included in the tally of total cases.
State prosecutors send rare public letter of criticism to their boss over spat with AG
Senior members of the State Prosecutor’s Office have reportedly sent a rare public letter to acting state attorney Dan Eldad, lambasting him over an unprecedented war of words he had yesterday with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
“We are horrified by your conduct, which has no place in an organization with values of integrity, honesty and lawfullness,” write the officials, which include Mandelblit’s and Eldad’s deputies and district prosecutors.
“We have decided to set a precedent and make our voice heard in light of Eldad’s conduct and embarrassing statement.”
Eldad was appointed to the position for a temporary three-month period in February by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana, a loyalist of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after former state attorney Shai Nitzan concluded his five-year term in December and after Ohana’s previous candidate was rejected by Mandelblit.
Mandelblit also initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, which Ohana made in spite of his reservations, but eventually agreed to it.
Blue and White, Labor sign coalition deal; Peretz to be economy minister
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Labor chief Amir Peretz have signed a coalition deal, according to Hebrew-language media.
The agreement will see Peretz serve as economy and industry minister in the new unity government, while fellow Labor MK Itzik Shmuli will be welfare minister.
Peretz will be a member of the decision-making security cabinet, and Shmuli will be a member of the ministerial committee for legislation.
A third Labor member, Merav Michaeli, has refused to join the coalition.
US House approves new $483 billion coronavirus stimulus bill
The US House of Representatives has voted to add another nearly half-trillion dollars to efforts to stimulate an economy ravaged by the coronavirus shutdown.
The $483 billion bill, already approved by the Senate and expected to be signed quickly by US President Donald Trump, will replenish funds to support small businesses, finance hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing.
— AFP
IDF intelligence said to estimate coronavirus crisis will last until end of 2021
The IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate is estimating that the Middle East will have to deal with the coronavirus until the end of 2021, according to journalist Ben Caspit of the Maariv daily.
He says the directorate has been intensely analyzing the virus crisis, trying to assess trends that will affect the region in the foreseeable future.
Government set to meet on approving rollback of virus restrictions
A government meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m., when ministers are expected to decide which coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Sunday as the Israeli economy continues to reopen.
Hebrew-language media reports that the education system and open-air markets will likely not resume operations at this time.
The Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry, which have clashed repeatedly on the matter, are reportedly expected to agree on opening more stores, hairdresser salons — with mask and rubber glove requirements — and returning the takeaway option in food stores.
