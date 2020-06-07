Footage shows cop punching protester in the face during rally against annexation

A policeman was filmed punching a protester in the face during yesterday’s demonstration in Tel Aviv against West Bank annexation, according to footage published on social media.

The protester was taken to Ichilov hospital with a minor concussion and required six stitches in his face, Haaretz reports.

“Some civilians cursed the cops, things flared up and then suddenly the whole wall of policemen hit us, started pushing and I got that blow to the head,” the daily quotes the protester, identified only as 22-year-old Gal, as saying.

“For 30 minutes I was with a minor concussion and my memory wasn’t fully functioning.”

The report cites a senior police source saying the cop displayed “extreme and unnecessary” behavior despite some protesters getting violent, and that the incident will be investigated.