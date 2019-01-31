The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Saudi Arabia, Arab allies end days of discussions in Jordan to coordinate policy
Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia and its allies wrap up two days of talks in Jordan’s Dead Sea resort on coordinating policy on the multiple conflicts gripping the region.
The closed-door meetings were a “consultation between brothers and friends,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says in a terse statement shortly after they ended.
They were a forum “to exchange views on our regional issues and ways of cooperation to overcome regional crises,” he says, without providing any details.
Yesterday, when the six ministers held six hours of talks, Jordan’s King Abdullah II highlighted the “importance of coordination on the various issues and crises facing the region.”
The talks, which also involved the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, come just two weeks before a planned US-Polish conference on the Middle East where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to speak.
The Dead Sea meeting also comes amid debate over the return of Syria to the Arab League, which suspended Damascus’s membership in November 2011 as President Bashar Assad has emerged victorious from nearly eight years of deadly conflict.
Gabbay: Netanyahu will be unseated if Gantz, Lapid vow not to join his government
Labor party leader Avi Gabbay repeats his call for fellow center-left party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid to explicitly promise they will not join a government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the upcoming elections.
“I am happy for new people joining politics and boosting the [center-left] bloc, and it can be boosted even more,” Gabbay tells mayors from his party at a conference in Haifa, referring to rising star Gantz who gave his maiden political speech this week.
“But to bring about change we need to commit to a government change,” he adds. “If there is such a commitment, I promise you that on April 9 Netanyahu won’t be prime minister. There will be a new prime minister, a new government, a government of hope.”
In Bundestag, Israeli Holocaust survivor calls Germany bulwark against intolerance
A prominent Holocaust survivor calls Germany a bulwark against intolerance, saying the country has changed a lot from the Germany that murdered 6 million Jews in gas chambers.
Speaking at a special parliamentary session commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, Israeli historian Saul Friedlander asks Germans to “continue fighting for tolerance and inclusiveness, humanity and freedom, in short for true democracy.”
The 86-year-old, who survived the Shoah in a Catholic boarding school in France and whose parents were killed in Auschwitz, warns that anti-Semitism and authoritarian regimes are on the rise again.
Friedlander says he first hesitated whether he should speak in the German parliament but then agreed because “since the war, Germany has become a bulwark against the threats I’ve mentioned.”
All activists arrested in Ethiopian-Israeli protest released from custody
The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court orders the release of all the 11 activists arrested yesterday in the Ethiopian-Israeli community’s protest against police violence and discrimination against them, which turned violent toward its end after hours of peaceful demonstration.
The rally at Rabin Square, which followed a march that shuttered major thoroughfares and junctions, turned violent when a few dozen of the protesters began a vandalism spree down Ibn Gabirol Boulevard.
Police described the rioters as a “a small minority” and said six police officers had been lightly wounded trying to quell the disturbances. Eleven of the protesters were arrested.
Police asked for the detainees to be remanded for six days, but the judge, Alaa Masarwe, rules that their actions don’t justify their continued detention.
“Almost all the suspects are without criminal background and their actions, despite their severity and without making light of them, were committed in a specific situation that cannot be disconnected from the wider context,” Masarwe says.
“It was a quiet protest that escalated toward its end, and some of the actions aren’t of high severity,” he adds.
