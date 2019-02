Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will give his first press statement since the Lapid-Gantz merger, tonight at 8:30 p.m.

The content of the remarks has not been revealed, but the premier refrained from referring to the speech as “dramatic” as he did ahead of his last such statement ahead of an address in which he said he wanted to debate the state’s witnesses in the criminal investigations against him.

Tonight’s speech will take place as the new Blue and White party presents its new, united slate in the upcoming elections.