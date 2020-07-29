Gantz blames attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters on ‘organized criminal gangs’

Defense Minister Benny Gantz alleges attacks last night on anti-Netanyahu protesters in Tel Aviv were the work of “organized criminal gangs” and says he’ll work to ensure those behind the violence are punished.

“Yesterday a line was crossed when citizens exercising their right to protest where attacked by organized criminal gangs,” he says in a statement.

Gantz vows to ensure the right to protest isn’t limited and says violence must be publicly denounced.

“Democracy is in fact tested at times of crimes; a government is in fact tested in periods like these,” he says. “I intended to convene a government meeting on the violent events and to work actively with the Israel Police to ensure the acts are dealt with… and those who sow unjustified hate, incitement and harm citizens are punished.”