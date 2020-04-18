Gantz tells confidants about major breakthrough in coalition talks — report

Channel 12 reports that Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz told confidants that a significant breakthrough has been made in talks over a national unity government with Likud. The report claims the breakthrough brings the sides closer to signing a deal.

The report comes just a day after Blue and White MK Chili Tropper said in a TV interview that if a deal is not reached by Monday his party will push legislation that could block Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu from running for prime minister again by establishing a two-term limit and preventing a premier from serving while under indictment.

“On Monday we will renew legislation – let each side make its own calculations,” Tropper said.