Gaza imam claims virus is ‘soldier of Allah,’ isn’t hitting Palestinians, Muslims

A clip published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) shows Gazan Imam Jamil Al-Mutawa claiming that the coronavirus is a “soldier of Allah (God)” that has harmed Western countries while sparing Palestinians and Muslims.

“Look how anyone who schemes against the Al-Aqsa Mosque is being shattered to smithereens… This is the greatness of Allah!” he is heard saying, praying that God will continue unleashing the virus against those behind the US administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the “deal of the century.”

The sermon at the White Mosque in Gaza, originally broadcast Friday by the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, came a day before the first two cases were confirmed in the Gaza Strip.

There have been at least 59 cases of the virus in the Palestinian-ruled areas of the West Bank.

And one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, Iran, is Muslim.