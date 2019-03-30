Gazan said killed by Israeli fire ahead of expected mass protests

A Palestinian has been killed by IDF fire along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The ministry names the Palestinian as 20-year-old Mohammed Saad. It says he was hit in the head by shrapnel.

It is not clear from the statement when the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding it.

There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

The announcement comes ahead of expected mass demonstrations on the border today as Palestinians in Gaza mark one year since the start of the “March of Return” protests.