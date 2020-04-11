Graffiti calling health minister ‘Amalek’ spray-painted in Mea Shearim

Over 50 pieces of graffiti against Health Minister Yaakov Litzman are found spray-painted this morning in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood.

This includes graffiti calling Litzman a “murderer” and “Amalek,” the biblical archenemy of the Jewish people.

Municipal officials were to be sent to clean up the graffiti and police have opened an investigation, according to Channel 12 news.

The graffiti appeared after the government approved a lockdown of areas in Jerusalem with high rates of coronavirus infections, among them a number of ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods such as Mea Shearim.