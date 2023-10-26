Gunman shoots dead at least 16 in US state of Maine, is still at large

LEWISTON, Maine — A man opens fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing at least 16 people and engulfing the state’s second-largest city in chaos. The suspect remains at large as authorities order residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets.

Two law enforcement officials tells The Associated Press dozens of people also are wounded. The officials are not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and speak to AP on condition of anonymity.

Lewiston Police said in an earlier Facebook post that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles (6,4 kilometers) away. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the suspect on its Facebook page that showed a gunman walking into an establishment with a weapon raised to his shoulder.

“Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals,” police say.

On its website, Central Maine Medical Center say staff are “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and are coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. A woman who answered the phone in the emergency department says no further information can be released and that the hospital itself is on lockdown.