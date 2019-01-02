Hardline Jewish Home MK slams PM for abandoning settlers

Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich tweets that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered security forces to take down a pair of mobile homes illegally established on the hilltop where the Amona outpost once stood.

Smotrich claims that the land on which the caravans sit was purchased legally from the original Palestinian landowners. However, they did not coordinate the installation with the necessary state bodies and they lack the permits required to make such a move.

The IDF had placed a closed military zone order on the hilltop after it was cleared in February 2017.

“It turns out that embracing the heads of the settlement movement is one thing and deeds is another,” tweets Smotrich.

“Bibi (Netanyahu) is returning to be the old and familiar Bibi of the Bar-Ilan speech (in which he declared support for the two-state solution), freezing construction, releasing terrorists and demolishing the homes of Jews only.”