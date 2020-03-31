The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
New York Rep. Velázquez says she likely has virus
New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez, a Democrat who attended Friday’s House session to pass a $2 trillion rescue package, says in a statement that she has a presumed coronavirus infection.
Velázquez, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan, stood within feet of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic and Republican leaders at a signing ceremony after the bill was passed.
Velázquez, 67, says in the statement that she began to feel ill Sunday morning and spoke to the Capitol’s attending physician by phone. She says she was diagnosed with a presumed infection but has mild symptoms and is isolating at home, as the doctor recommended.
— AP
Haredim from virus hotspots said banned from ER at Israel’s largest hospital
Ultra-Orthodox residents of cities with large numbers of coronavirus cases will be banned from the emergency room at Sheba Medical Center and treated in an isolated area, according to a report by the Walla news site, which cites an internal directive at Israel’s largest hospital.
The rule applies to residents of Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit and Elad, and other places, it says, even if there is no known exposure to the virus or symptoms.
According to the report, Haredi patients seeking emergency medical care will be asked where they are coming from, while other patients will not be screened by location or community affiliation before entering the ER.
“When I see a Haredi person, I immediately think he has coronavirus,” a senior health official tells the site. “This is the right thing to do, it is our obligation to do it this way.”
Woman in her 50s is Israel’s 17th, and apparently youngest, victim of virus
A woman in her 50s has died of the coronavirus in the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, the 17th and apparently youngest person in Israel to succumb to the disease, the hospital says.
In a statement, the hospital says the woman, whose name has not yet been released, suffered from serious preexisting conditions before contracting the virus.
— Judah Ari Gross
