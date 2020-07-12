Health Ministry issues criteria for moderate, serious COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry announces 1,206 new confirmed coronavirus cases since last night, bringing the total to 38,670.

Four new deaths are reported since this morning, with the toll rising to 362. That’s a total of eight fatalities in 24 hours — a new record.

There are 19,300 active cases, including 151 in serious condition — 10 more than this morning and 17 more than 24 hours ago — with 47 of them hooked up to ventilators. Another 108 are in moderate condition.

The ministry says 19,076 coronavirus tests were conducted Saturday, with a record six percent of them returning a positive result. It says 10,914 tests have been conducted today so far, with 5.9% showing a positive result.