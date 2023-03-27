Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Herzog speaks with Netanyahu, Lapid and Gantz, calls to start immediate negotiations
President Isaac Herzog speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, and also Benny Gantz tonight. His office says in a statement that he urged them to start an “immediate negotiation process” under the auspices of the President’s Office to reach a broad agreement on the judicial overhaul.
The president requests that each side establish negotiation teams to begin talks.