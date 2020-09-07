High Court to hear petition against West Bank waste-to-energy plant

The High Court has agreed to hear a petition filed by opponents of plans to build a waste-to-energy incineration plant in Maale Adumim, in the West Bank, just outside of Jerusalem.

The project, named the Good Samaritan, has already gone out to the preliminary stage of tender.

The opponents want to convince the court that the decision by the Civil Administration, which governs Maale Adumim, not to rezone the site, earmarked years ago for landfill, means that the public cannot oppose the plan.

They want a new zoning plan for an incinerator, which will allow local residents to express their opinions before a decision is made.

The government and the Civil Administration unsuccessfully argued that the petition should not be heard because the project was at “too early” a stage.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel has frozen plans for waste-to-energy plants within Israel’s borders — but not in the West Bank — to review waste policy in general.

— Sue Surkes