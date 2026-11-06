Holocaust survivor, 90, wounded in Bondi Beach shooting dies almost a year after attack

A 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the Bondi Beach terror shooting has died in hospital nearly a year after the attack, Australian authorities say.

Eva Geller was among dozens of people wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a Hanukkah celebration at the Sydney beach on December 14 last year.

Geller, a Holocaust survivor, had since been “in and out of hospital” as a result of her injuries, public broadcaster ABC reports.

She died in a Sydney hospital overnight, reportedly of an infection related to her injuries.

Absolutely devastating ???? Eva Geller, 90, shot during the Bondi terror attack, has just died, following complications from her injuries, becoming the 16th victim of the massacre. Eva was a HOLOCAUST survivor! May her memory and life always be a blessing! pic.twitter.com/jLBglc5KMu — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 6, 2026

Police say in a statement that they are aware of the death.

“Police are now awaiting further advice and are working with the office of the coroner,” New South Wales police says.

A total of 15 people were killed in the mass shooting, Australia’s deadliest in decades.

Police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were inspired by Islamic State.

Police shot dead Sajid Akram at the scene, while Naveed Akram, who was also shot but survived, is currently facing charges including 15 counts of murder and a terror offense.

A government-backed inquiry into antisemitism called in the wake of the attack is also due to hand down its findings on December 18.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is saddened to hear of Geller’s death.

“Almost a year on, the devastation of that awful day continues to cause pain for families, and today we recognize that more than ever,” he says. “We are wrapping our arms around Eva’s family, friends and the Jewish community at this very sad time.”

Geller’s funeral is scheduled to take place next week, ABC reports.