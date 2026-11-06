Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Tony Blair reportedly to meet with Eisenkot after talks with Herzog and Netanyahu

Today, 2:31 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

In addition to meeting President Isaac Herzog, former British prime minister and Board of Peace senior envoy Tony Blair met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday while in Jerusalem, the Haaretz daily reports.

The newspaper says the meetings were aimed at advancing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan following the recent Israeli elections, adding that Blair is also supposed to sit down Friday with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot in a bid to establish a rapport.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.