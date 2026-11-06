Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Tony Blair reportedly to meet with Eisenkot after talks with Herzog and Netanyahu
In addition to meeting President Isaac Herzog, former British prime minister and Board of Peace senior envoy Tony Blair met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday while in Jerusalem, the Haaretz daily reports.
The newspaper says the meetings were aimed at advancing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan following the recent Israeli elections, adding that Blair is also supposed to sit down Friday with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot in a bid to establish a rapport.
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