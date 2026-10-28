Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

IDF: 3 Hamas commanders, including 2 Oct. 7 terrorists, killed in recent Gaza strikes

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:30 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Hamas commanders, including two terrorists who participated in the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announces.

A strike on Sunday in Khan Younis killed Anas Akram Muhammad Humaida, identified by the military as a commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who invaded in the Sufa army post on October 7, 2023.

Another strike on Sunday in Gaza City killed Ashraf Mahmoud Yusuf Dahlan, who, according to the IDF, was a company commander in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, and who also infiltrated Israel on October 7.

A strike on Monday in Gaza City killed Mahmoud Othman Abdullah Alwan, a Nukhba commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion, according to the military.

The military says the three operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

Earlier today, the IDF said strikes on Thursday and Friday killed three Nukhba operatives, including a terrorist who participated in the abduction of hostages on October 7.

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