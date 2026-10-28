IDF: 3 Hamas commanders, including 2 Oct. 7 terrorists, killed in recent Gaza strikes

Three Hamas commanders, including two terrorists who participated in the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announces.
A strike on Sunday in Khan Younis killed Anas Akram Muhammad Humaida, identified by the military as a commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who invaded in the Sufa army post on October 7, 2023.
Another strike on Sunday in Gaza City killed Ashraf Mahmoud Yusuf Dahlan, who, according to the IDF, was a company commander in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, and who also infiltrated Israel on October 7.
A strike on Monday in Gaza City killed Mahmoud Othman Abdullah Alwan, a Nukhba commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion, according to the military.
The military says the three operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”
Earlier today, the IDF said strikes on Thursday and Friday killed three Nukhba operatives, including a terrorist who participated in the abduction of hostages on October 7.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Is our live election coverage important to you?
Join The Times of Israel Community
JOIN NOW
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage of the 2026 Israeli election? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock to report political developments as they unfold;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and podcasts; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including our DocuNation streaming film series and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel