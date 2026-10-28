Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Israel’s Serbia envoy condemns attempted terror attack on Belgrade embassy, thanks wounded guard

By Nava Freiberg Today, 4:07 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Israel’s ambassador to Serbia, Avivit Bar-Ilan, condemns the overnight attempted terror attack on the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, calling for a swift investigation and thanking the Serbian security guard who was wounded by the attacker.

“We are deeply disturbed and shocked by the terrorist attack on the Embassy of Israel that took place overnight,” the ambassador says on X, adding, “Terrorism knows no borders.”

All embassy staff are safe, the ambassador reiterates.

The ambassador says Serbia’s acting interior minister has pledged a thorough investigation, noting that this is the second attack on the embassy in recent years. In June 2024, an assailant with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Belgrade embassy.

The ambassador also expresses “profound respect and deepest gratitude” to the Serbian Gendarmerie officer who was attacked with a knife by the assailant, saying his “courage and decisive response prevented even more serious consequences and potentially greater bloodshed.”

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