Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

EU hails Israel’s ‘vibrant democracy’ after vote, hopes for ‘frank and open’ ties with next government

By Nava Freiberg Today, 4:16 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

File: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
File: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

The European Union congratulates Israelis on yesterday’s election, praising the high voter turnout of nearly 78% as a reflection of the country’s “vibrant democracy” in rare positive remarks from the bloc.

In a statement, an EU spokesperson says Brussels looks forward to engaging with Israel’s next government following coalition negotiations, based on the sides’ “longstanding relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values.”

The EU says it will continue to pursue “frank and open dialogue” with Israel, seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation, address disagreements and advance regional stability, security and a “just and lasting peace.”

EU-Israel relations reached a historic low following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza, with Brussels frequently condemning the government’s wartime conduct and West Bank policies.

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