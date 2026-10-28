Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Houthi media says Saudi strike on petrol station in Yemen killed 12
Iran-backed Houthi media say a Saudi strike on a petrol station today killed at least 12 people, the latest casualties since Yemen’s conflict reignited this summer.
Broadcaster Al-Masirah TV reports 12 dead and 10 wounded, “including women and children,” in a strike blamed on Saudi Arabia that was said to hit a petrol station in the city of Hazm, in the northwestern Jawf province.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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