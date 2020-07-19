IDF confirms Lebanese drone may have crossed into Israel

The Israel Defense Forces says that a Lebanese drone “apparently” crossed the border and entered Israeli airspace earlier this evening, partially almost confirming a Lebanese report.

“IDF troops spotted a drone that apparently infiltrated from Lebanese territory into the airspace of the State of Israel,” the military says.

The IDF does not confirm a Lebanese report that it “hijacked” the device and forced it to land, but said that troops “took action against [the drone] with a variety of tools.”

The IDF refuses to comment on what happened to the drone, whether it indeed landed inside Israel, or flew back to Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to act to prevent violations of Israeli sovereignty,” the military says.

— Judah Ari Gross