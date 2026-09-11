IDF says Gaza strike killed Hamas sniper commander

A Hamas sniper commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

Thursday’s strike in Khan Younis killed Moamen Jabr Al-Sayed Abu Labda, the commander of a Hamas sniper cell in the terror group’s Rafah Brigade, according to the IDF.

The military says Abu Labda “carried out sniper training across the Gaza Strip” in preparation for attacks, as well as tried to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”