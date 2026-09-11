Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

IDF says Gaza strike killed Hamas sniper commander

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:21 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli military strike that, according to health authorities, killed at least one person in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, September 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli military strike that, according to health authorities, killed at least one person in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, September 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

A Hamas sniper commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

Thursday’s strike in Khan Younis killed Moamen Jabr Al-Sayed Abu Labda, the commander of a Hamas sniper cell in the terror group’s Rafah Brigade, according to the IDF.

The military says Abu Labda “carried out sniper training across the Gaza Strip” in preparation for attacks, as well as tried to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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