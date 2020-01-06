In apparent warning to Iran, UN chief warns of risks of miscalculation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning of the risk of any miscalculation amid global tensions “at their highest level this century.”

The UN chief says these tensions are “leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences.”

Guterres tells reporters Monday that his message is simple: “Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation,” and avoid a new war.

He does not mention any countries by name. But his comments follow the US killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. The US has threatened airstrikes inside Iran if Tehran retaliates for the killing.

If the US were to directly bomb Iran, it could spark a war and lead to region-wide violence, potentially drawing other countries into a global conflict.

— AP