In remarks aimed at ‘NAZA,’ senior IDF official says army will answer ‘false claims’ with ‘facts’

The chief of the IDF Southern Command, in comments aimed at the film “NAZA,” says, “Faced with false claims, we will present the facts.”

“Throughout this entire war, we insist on… distinguishing between the enemy and those who are not involved, striking the enemy, thwarting it, and at the same time doing everything in our power to minimize harm to those who are not involved,” says Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor at a Rosh Hashanah event in the Eshkol Regional Council on the border with Gaza.

“Hamas, by contrast, cynically uses civilians as human shields and as cover for itself, benefiting if they are harmed, and benefiting if we refrain from harming them and its operatives,” he says at the Jewish New Year event.

The 80-minute film by Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor — whose title is a Hebrew acronym meaning collateral damage — alleges that AI-powered strikes by Israel in the Gaza Strip led to civilian deaths. It includes testimonies from 24 purported anonymous Israeli intelligence soldiers.

Asor says that “Faced with false claims, we will present the facts. To difficult questions, we will answer honestly. And when a failure is revealed among us, we will examine, learn, and correct it.”

So far, the military has reacted only to clips of the movie posted online, and has not yet seen the full documentary. The IDF has said it “categorically rejects” allegations made in the documentary and criticized the use of anonymous testimonies.