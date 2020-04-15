Iran claims to invent coronavirus ‘smart system’ that can identify contaminated areas in seconds

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled today what it claims is an Iranian-made smart system, “Mosta’an,” that can identify coronavirus in the environment instantly.

“The system can spot the coronavirus-contaminated area from 100 meters away in 5 seconds and it does not need to take blood from patients and has been tested in different hospitals and showed positive performance in 80% of cases,” claims IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Salami says that the smart system can both be used for mass screening of people and spotting the contaminated areas, noting that it could also minimize the amount of disinfectants being used in areas that aren’t contaminated.

Official coronavirus figures released by Iranian authorities currently stand at 74,877 confirmed cases, and 4,683 deaths.