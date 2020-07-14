The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Blue and White minister to enter quarantine after exposure to virus carrier
Blue and White Minister Michael Biton is entering quarantine after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 carrier.
Biton, a minister in the Defense Ministry, will remain in quarantine until next Thursday, according to Hebrew media reports.
Iran upholds death sentences for 3 people over fuel price hike protests
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s judiciary says that a court has upheld death sentences for three people linked to deadly protests last November sparked by a hike in gasoline prices.
The sentences were “confirmed by the supreme court after the defendants and their attorneys appealed,” spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili says, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.
Esmaili doesn’t name the defendants, but says two were arrested during an “armed robbery.”
Evidence had been found on their phones of them setting alight banks, buses and public buildings in November, he says.
The demonstrations erupted on November 15 after authorities more than doubled fuel prices overnight, exacerbating economic hardships in the sanctions-hit country.
They rocked a handful of cities before spreading to at least 100 urban centers across the Islamic Republic.
Gas were torched, police stations attacked and shops looted, before security forces stepped in amid a near-total internet blackout.
“They had filmed it all audaciously, and sent (the footage) to some foreign news agencies,” Esmaili says in a video released by state television.
“They themselves had provided the best evidence.”
Iran has blamed last year’s violence on “thugs” backed by its foes the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
It has pointed the finger at exiled royalists and the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), an exiled former rebel group which it considers a “terrorist cult.”
— AFP
Gantz: IDF should be ready to operate virus hotels through 2021
Defense Minister Benny Gantz tells the IDF Home Front Command to ready to operate hotels for coronavirus patients and those unable to quarantine at home through 2021, saying it appears unlikely the COVID-19 pandemic will be over by then.
“The working premise needs to be active until the end of 2021,” Gantz says in a Zoom video call with commanders in charge of the hotels. “The entire work year next year will also revolve around the crisis. Unfortunately it’s hard for me to see this ending before then.”
Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon, the head of Home Front Command, says the greatest challenge facing his unit is getting people to come to the hotels.
“At the end of the day, you’re uprooting a person from his home for a relatively long period, about a month, and this leads to many concerns and objections from the sick and the quarantined,” he says. “However, very large efforts are being made and the machine is already well oiled.”
He adds that over 400 people check into the hotels each day.
Several injured as Russo-Turkish patrol in Syria hits IED
MOSCOW — Three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were injured in Syria’s volatile Idlib province when a joint military patrol hit an improvised explosive device, the Russian defense ministry says.
The device blew up at 8:50 local time as their convoy patrolled the M4 highway in the southern part of a de-escalation zone, a statement says.
A Russian and a Turkish armored vehicle were damaged, with three Russians “lightly injured,” it says. Several Turkish soldiers were also wounded.
Russia and Turkey launched the patrols along the M4 in March following a ceasefire agreement aimed at stopping heavy fighting in and around Idlib, the last major bastion of anti-government forces in Syria’s civil war.
Russia backs Syrian President Bashar Assad in the conflict and Turkey backs the opposition, but the two countries have agreed several deals to reduce hostilities.
— AFP
Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the United States by selling the CIA information on the Islamic Republic’s missile program, the judiciary spokesman says.
Reza Asgari, an Iranian citizen, was executed last week, Gholamhossein Esmaili is quoted as saying by the judiciary’s official website Mizan Online.
He had worked at the defense ministry’s aerospace division for years but retired around four years ago, the spokesman adds.
Asgari had received large sums of money from the US Central Intelligence Agency “after retirement by selling them the information he had regarding our missiles.”
“He was identified, tried, and sentenced to death,” Esmaili says.
He adds that the death sentence passed for Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, another Iranian who was found guilty of espionage last month, was also set to go ahead.
Majd was accused of spying on Iran’s armed forces and helping the US to locate Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed later in an American drone strike in Baghdad.
Iran retaliated by firing a volley of ballistic missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq, but US President Donald Trump opted against responding militarily.
While the attack on the western Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad left no US soldiers dead, dozens suffered brain trauma.
— AFP
Ex-government adviser: Most schools should stay closed unless there’s a big virus drop
Most schools should stay shut after the summer vacation unless coronavirus infections are radically reduced, a former government adviser says, also warning that the virus fight will “continue to fail” if it isn’t taken out of Health Ministry hands.
“If we don’t get the numbers down to tens we should not open the schools because the risk would be too high,” says Eli Waxman, former chairman of the National Security Council’s Expert Advisers’ Committee on Combating the Pandemic.
He adds: “If the prevalence remains as high as it is today — over 1,000 new infected daily — opening schools fully may have the effect of a renewed growth that will get us to 2,000, which will endanger the health care system.
“Under such conditions, we would recommend opening up only lower grades, up to third, and special needs classes.”
He says that Israel is currently on a bleak trajectory, and it is already “unavoidable” that there will be 500 patients in intensive care.
Waxman has no faith in the Health Ministry to lead the virus fight. “Leaving the management as it is to the Health Ministry will just ensure that we will continue to fail,” says Waxman, a top physicist at the Weizmann Institute of Science.
He expresses concern that if the Health Ministry remains the country’s lead player on coronavirus, even if case numbers are driven down, it will fail to take an essential step for preventing a resurgence.
Before leaving his advisory post in May, Waxman argued to authorities that success hinged on establishing an emergency control center that brings together various state players under the leadership of former military brass, and dilutes the role of the Health Ministry. He believes that this has now become urgent.
“The structure of the Health Ministry is not suited for this,” he says. “And the people that manage the Health Ministry don’t have the capabilities and they don’t have any relevant experience for managing this crisis.”
— Nathan Jeffay
comments