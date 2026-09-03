Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Iranian media says 6 navy personnel were killed in US attacks on Tuesday

By AFP Today, 3:28 pm
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Iran’s Tasnim news agency says six members of the Iranian army’s naval forces were killed by US attacks on Tuesday as part of this week’s renewed fighting.

“During the criminal attacks carried out by the US terrorist army two nights ago on September 1 on the south of the country, six members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy were martyred,” the report says, without specifying where exactly they were killed.

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