Iranian women protest US arrest of state TV journalist
‘Breaking into Muslim world,’ PM announces reestablishment of ties with Chad

Meeting at President Idriss Déby’s palace part of first visit by Israeli premier since N’Djamena severed relations in 1972; Netanyahu says two countries to deepen security ties

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:35 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Chad’s President Idriss Déby seen at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad, January 20, 2018. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Chad’s President Idriss Déby seen at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad, January 20, 2018. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:14 pm

Iranian women protest US arrest of state TV journalist

Dozens of women stage a protest in Tehran calling for the release of an Iranian state TV journalist arrested in the United States.

The demonstrators waved pictures of Marzieh Hashemi at the rally in front of the Swiss Embassy, which handles US interests in the Islamic republic.

US-born Hashemi, who works for Iran’s English-language Press TV, was held on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13, according to family and friends cited by Press TV.

Hashemi, a Muslim convert who changed her name from Melanie Franklin, had reportedly been visiting her ill brother and other family members.

A US court on Friday confirmed the arrest, saying her testimony is required over an unspecified case but that she is not accused of a crime.

— AFP

2:03 pm

‘Breaking into Muslim world,’ PM announces reestablishment of ties with Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chadian President Idriss Déby announce the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, bringing the number of countries that Israel has formal ties with to a record of 161.

“Chad is a very important country, and very important for Israel,” Netanyahu says.

“There is a lot that we can do together. We talked about ways to deepen our cooperation in every field, beginning with security, but also agriculture, food, water, energy, health and many more.”

“I believe that this cooperation will build a better, safer and more prosperous future for both our peoples.

Deby responds, saying, “Chad will do everything it can to strengthen the ties between the two countries and the bilateral cooperation in various matters.”

Chad severed ties with Israel in 1972 due to pressure from Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

— Raphael Ahren

1:51 pm

Liberman again presents himself as hardline hawk in new election campaign

Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman unveils his Yisrael Beytenu’s election campaign, launching at attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “confused and capitulating” leader and promising that he instead will “not be cowed” by threats others have given into.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv flanked by posters declaring he will stand up to the BDS movement, the rights group B’Tselem, the ultra-Orthodox, Hamas and Joint (Arab) List MK Ahmad Tibi alike, Liberman again tries to present himself as a tough-guy hawk who will keep the government “on the right path.”

“We are the only party acts according to right-wing values, and doesn’t just talk about them,” the Yisrael Beytenu chair says.

“We stick to our principles, not our seats,” he adds, referencing his November decision to resign from the government, which he said he did out of a principled stance in defense of the beleaguered residents of southern Israel after a ceasefire agreement that he opposed was reached with Hamas.

— Raoul Wootliff

1:37 pm

Police officers start using body cameras in Tel Aviv region

Israel Police inaugurate a new initiative in the Tel Aviv area in which thousands of officers are being issued body cameras.

Other regions will also start using the cameras in the coming months, police said.

At a ceremony officially introducing the cameras, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says they will be particularly important in gaining the trust of Ethiopian Israelis, who have long protested what they see as unfair treatment by the police.

The launch comes days after Yehuda Entnech Biadja, a young man of Ethiopian descent, was shot dead by officers in Bat Yam after he ran toward them brandishing a knife, according to the police. Biadga’s family say police used excessive force and treated him with suspicion because of the color of his skin.

1:36 pm

Syria says it thwarted rare daylight missile attack from Israel

Syrian state media reports Israel conducted a rare daylight missile attack in southern Syria.

The Israeli military refuses to comment on the reported strike.

The regime mouthpiece SANA says the country’s air defenses “effectively addressed” the incoming Israeli attack and “prevented it from achieving its objectives.”

Defense analysts often dismiss the Syrian military’s routine claims of successful interceptions.

— Judah Ari Gross

