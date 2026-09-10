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Iran’s government opposes bill to expand definition of ‘enemy infiltration’

By Reuters Today, 2:28 pm
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Illustration: A meeting of Iran's parliament on March 2, 2025. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Illustration: A meeting of Iran's parliament on March 2, 2025. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)

Iran’s government opposes a parliamentary bill that would impose tougher criminal penalties for activities deemed to constitute foreign influence or infiltration, state news agency IRNA reports.

The bill, backed by parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, would restrict contacts with foreign media and institutions, the sharing of information, scientific cooperation, and other activities that authorities deem to facilitate foreign influence.

The elected government’s opposition to the measure appears to signal pushback toward hardliners, who have supported enacting tougher security laws during the war with the US and Israel.

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