Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

IRGC says war can end if US halts threats, meets demands, Israel exits Lebanon

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 4:05 pm
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Motorcyclists pass a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump underwater amid explosions, with the words 'Great Victory! Strait of Hormuz,' in Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Motorcyclists pass a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump underwater amid explosions, with the words 'Great Victory! Strait of Hormuz,' in Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says the war with the United States can end if Washington stops threatening the Islamic Republic and meets Tehran’s conditions, which include a halt to interference in its nuclear program and an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.

“If the enemy wants an end to this situation, it must, while completely stopping the war, refrain from renewed threats, withdraw the Israeli regime’s army from Lebanon, end the blockade of Yemen, release $24 billion in Iran’s frozen assets and refrain from any interference in the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities,” IRGC Spokesman Hossein Mohebi says, according to the Fars news agency.

Israel has repeatedly vowed that it will not accede to Iranian demands to withdraw from the buffer zone the IDF holds in south Lebanon. Israel has demanded that Iran’s terror proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, be disarmed, and has held negotiations with the Lebanese government to that effect.

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