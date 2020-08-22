The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Israel cries foul as sewage flows across Gaza border
Israeli officials warn of an ecological disaster in southern Israel as sewage from the Gaza Strip flowed across the border.
The officials allege today’s outflow was a deliberate act by Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Strip.
“In recent days, Palestinians in the Strip threatened that if there was not fuel for sewage generators in the Strip they will close, and all the flow will go to Israel. Apparently they went through with the threat,” one official says, according to the Ynet news site.
Residents of southern Israel near the northern part of Gaza report a strong odor of sewage.
Israeli officials fear that if sewage facilities in Gaza do not resume operations, the situation will deteriorate further, and thousands more cubic meters of sewage will flood the area.
The treatment plant that ceased operating handles sewage from the Gaza communities of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. After it stopped operations, the sewage was redirected to the Hanoun riverbed, which crosses the border and connects to the Shikma River in southern Israel.
Turkish military drills in Aegean Sea amid tensions with Greece
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish air and naval forces conduct joint training exercises in the Aegean Sea, the country’s Defense Ministry says, amid strains with neighbor Greece over hydrocarbon discoveries.
F-16 fighter jets took part alongside warships to “enhance, maintain and improve the operational capability of joint inter-forces operations,” the ministry tweets.
The announcement came as NATO members Turkey and Greece are facing off in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration and a day after Turkey declared significant gas discoveries in the Black Sea.
Two weeks ago, Turkey sent a warship-escorted research vessel to prospect in waters where Greece claims exclusive rights to the underlying seabed. Athens responded by sending its own warships to the area and placing its military on alert. France also sent warships and planes to join drills with Greek forces.
Greek officials said yesterday that the United Arab Emirates would also dispatch fighter jets to the southern Greek island of Crete for joint training next week.
Relations between Greece and Turkey have traditionally been tense. The two have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over drilling exploration rights in the Aegean Sea that separates the two countries.
French relations with Turkey are strained over Ankara’s involvement in Libya’s civil war. The UAE is a bitter rival of Turkey in a broader struggle over political Islam, while Abu Dhabi and Ankara back rival factions in Libya.
— AP
