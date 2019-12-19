Israel gives Russia ‘free Naama’ dossier — report

Both Likud leadership candidates Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Sa’ar are attempting to burnish their right-wing bona fides in campaign appearances Thursday.

Touring the settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho, Netanyahu repeats his promise to annex the Jordan Valley if given power again.

Netanyahu’s plan envisions annexing most of the Jordan Valley, including Mitzpe Yeriho, which overlooks the valley but is not technically in it, while leaving a small rump territory for Palestinians surrounding Jericho.

“With God’s help, next year we will light Hanukkah candles at the Hasmonean palaces next to old Jericho… under full Israeli sovereignty,” he says.

The Winter Palaces, located at Tulul Abu Al-Ala’iq adjacent to Jericho, appeared to be part of the Palestinian island as part of a map he unveiled earlier this year.

In Jerusalem, Gideon Sa’ar visits the mostly barren Givat Hamatos hill and promises to build there and in the E1 area east of the city to block a Palestinian state.

Trolling Netanyahu, Sa’ar calls for the lifting of the “construction freeze” over Givat Hamatos and says that “the future of Jerusalem will be decided through actions, not words,” suggesting that Netanyahu’s vows to build the controversial neighborhood have been empty ones.

“This location has strategic significance,” Sa’ar says during a tour led by far-right Jerusalem councilman Aryeh King. “Construction here will damage the territorial continuity that the Palestinians are striving for and will be a barrier to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

The US and international community have long opposed Israeli building on Givat Hamatos, which along with the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo sits between the Arab neighborhood of Beit Safafa and Bethlehem in the south of the city. The hill is today home to several caravan mobile homes and ruins of old Arab homes.

E1 is a parcel of land between the city’s Mount Scopus and the settlement of Maaleh Adumim.

Critics charge that building there will do just as Sa’ar says, block a Palestinian state.