Israel introduces self-quarantine for travelers from 4 East Asian destinations

The Health Ministry announces that Israelis returning from four destinations in East Asia will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The destinations are Thailand, Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau.

Previously only travelers coming from China were subject to such a self-quarantine.

“Starting today, whoever returned from these countries will be in isolation at home until 14 days from the date of return,” the ministry says in a statement.

The ministry adds that the new guidelines are meant “to prevent as much as possible [the virus’s] spread in Israel.”

Earlier today, the Health Ministry said that two Israeli passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship off Japan tested positive for the virus, which has infected over 69,000 worldwide.