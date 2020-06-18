The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Israel readies for post-virus wave of Jewish immigration
Israel expects that the global health crisis will bring in its wake a wave of “post-coronavirus” immigration, once the Jewish state reopens its borders to non-residents.
“By the end of 2021, we can expect the arrival of 90,000 immigrants, compared to the 35,463 of 2019,” Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata told the Knesset yesterday.
Like thousands of other French Jews, Dan Bocobza had for years been contemplating aliyah, or immigration to Israel, but when coronavirus hit France, he decided to make his move.
“France’s mismanagement of COVID-19 played a role, but above all it was feeling that suddenly the doors were closed,” says Bocobza, an entrepreneur and father of seven.
Education Ministry asks labor court to force teachers to work 9 more days
The Education Ministry has petitioned the National Labor Court to force the Secondary School Teachers’ Association to have members work for nine additional days after the completion of the school year, amid an ongoing fight over the demand, Walla news reports.
The entire education system was shuttered for two months during a lockdown that began in mid-March, with lessons taking place remotely. As a result, the school year has been extended into July, but union officials for middle school and high school teachers have pushed back on Education Ministry requirements to continue teaching into the summer months.
The Finance Ministry has warned it will reduce the salaries of teachers who refuse to teach for the additional nine days.
Trump calls John Bolton’s book ‘pure fiction’
US President Donald Trump dismisses former top aide John Bolton’s explosive accusations about the White House in an upcoming book as “pure fiction.”
In a tweet calling the former national security advisor a “sick puppy,” Trump says the book is “a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad.
“Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction,” Trump says.
The White House is seeking an injunction to prevent distribution of “The Room Where it Happened,” which details what Bolton says is proof that Trump is not “fit for office.”
Last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy dies at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of US president John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland, died Wednesday, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times. She was 92.
Smith died at her home in Manhattan, her daughter Kym told the Times.
Smith was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, and tragically several of them preceded her in death by decades. Her siblings included older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr., killed in action during World War II; Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, who died in a 1948 plane crash; the president, assassinated in 1963 and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, slain in 1968. Sen. Edward Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy siblings, died of brain cancer in August 2009, the same month their sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver died.
Smith, who married Kennedy family financial adviser and future White House chief of staff Stephen Edward Smith in 1956, was viewed for much of her life as a quiet sister who shunned the spotlight.
She served as ambassador to Ireland in 1993-1998 and played a role in the Northern Ireland peace process.
Trials of hydroxychloroquine for prevention of COVID-19 ongoing, WHO says
Hydroxychloroquine can be ruled out as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients — but the World Health Organization says it is aware of ongoing trials into its value as a preventative measure.
A decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has been at the center of political and scientific controversy.
On Wednesday, the WHO decided to halt its trials of the drug for novel coronavirus patients in the hospital, after evidence from its own work and others that it had no effect on reducing the mortality rate.
But the UN health agency says non-WHO trials into whether it might be useful in guarding against the virus have not yet concluded.
“As far as the use of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis or prevention of COVID-19 — either before or after exposure — the last word is not yet out,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan tells a virtual press conference.
EU court finds Hungary’s curbs on foreign-funded NGOs break the law
The EU’s top court rules that curbs imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded organizations violate European law.
The European Commission referred Hungary to the court following the adoption in 2017 of a law that is one of many that the EU says do not meet the standards of European rule of law.
“Hungary’s restrictions on the funding of civil organizations by persons established outside that member state do not comply with the Union law,” the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice says in a statement.
According to critics, this law targeted Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros, who in 1984 created the Open Society Foundation, a harsh critic of Orban.
It is not immediately apparent what the implications of the ruling will be.
German prosecutors indict man for Moscow-ordered hit in Berlin
German prosecutors file murder charges against a Russian man accused in the brazen daylight slaying in Berlin of a Georgian man, and say that the Russian state ordered the killing — adding to tensions between the two countries.
The case prompted Germany in December to expel two Russian diplomats, citing a lack of cooperation with the investigation of the Aug. 23 killing. Russia’s ambassador was called in to the foreign ministry in Berlin again today.
The victim, Tornike K., who also has widely been identified in reports on the killing as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity who fought against Russian troops in Chechnya. He had previously survived multiple assassination attempts and continued to receive threats after fleeing to Germany in 2016.
Federal prosecutors say that at some point before mid-July last year, “state agencies of the central government of the Russian Federation” tasked a Russian citizen they identified as Vadim K. with “liquidating” the victim.
— AP
Bolton says Trump unfit for office, concerned only with reelection
Donald Trump has no guiding principles and is unfit to be president, his former national security adviser John Bolton says in an interview to promote his explosive book.
“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton tells ABC News.
“There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than ‘What’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection.'”
Gantz says no to annexation of areas with ‘many Palestinian residents’ — report
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has told defense officials he will not support annexation of West Bank territory in areas “with many Palestinian residents,” Channel 12 news reports.
He added that he intends to bring any planned move before defense professionals to get their positions.
He also said he was “certain the prime minister will not endanger the peace deal with Jordan and strategic relations with the US in an irresponsible move.”
Iran reports 87 new virus deaths as local government tightens measures
Iran announces 87 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as authorities move to tighten measures to stop its spread in some of the country’s worst-hit provinces.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says the overall toll in Iran’s outbreak stands at to 9,272 with 197,647 confirmed cases.
Five of Iran’s 31 provinces — Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hormozgan, Kermanshah and Khuzestan — are currently “red,” the highest level on the country’s color-coded risk scale.
East Azerbaijan is set to reimpose restrictive measures, according to state news agency IRNA. Hormozgan has also shut down all non-essential businesses, parks and government organisations, and reimposed an inter-city travel ban at least until Saturday.
Khuzestan was the first province to see a reimposed lockdown over a worsening situation after the government gradually lifted protocols from April in order to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.
Other provinces such as Golestan as well as Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad have also reimposed measures such as checkpoints at city entrances.
Special El Al flight to bring home some 200 Israelis stranded in Central America
Some 200 Israelis stranded in Central America will fly to Israel today on a special El Al flight, Hebrew media reports.
The flight from Panama will be the first-ever direct flight between the country and Israel.
Israelis taking the flight are flying into Panama from several other countries including Colombia and Costa Rica.
Knesset worker diagnosed with coronavirus
A Knesset employee has been diagnosed with coronavirus, officials at parliament say.
The woman’s contacts during the past two weeks are now being retraced, and any who came into contact with her since June 4 are instructed to act according to Health Ministry guidelines.
Netanyahu: No further easing of restrictions until cases go down
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau says there won’t be any furthering easing of coronavirus restrictions until a recent spike in infections goes back down.
There is no doubt that we need to stop the disease,” Netanyahu says at a ceremony to install a new director-general at the Health Ministry. “The disease is coming back and we have, for the time being, finished with opening up more of the economy.”
Netanyahu says there will be semi-lockdowns enforced on areas that have high infection rates.
“There is no choice, we need to change the public’s habits and if it doesn’t help we will take more aggressive measures,” he warns. “We will do everything needed to halt the continued spread of the disease — as we did at the start.”
Iran test-fires cruise missile in naval drill, state media says
Iran test-fired cruise missiles today in a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, state media reports.
The report by the official IRNA news agency says the missiles destroyed targets at a distance of 280 kilometers (170 miles). It says the tests came during a naval drill by Iran’s navy in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean.
It says the missiles’ range can be extended but gives no details.
The report is the first of a drill since May, when a missile fired during an Iranian training exercise mistakenly struck an Iranian naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.
Jordan’s FM visits Ramallah to discuss anti-annexation efforts
Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi is in Ramallah today on a surprise visit to coordinate the fight against Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
A Palestinian source tells Haaretz that Safadi is updating Palestinian Authority leadership on King Abdullah’s conversations on the subject with Arab leaders
The source says PA leaders believe the pressure on Israel and the US by the international community is starting to bear fruit.
Safadi’s visit to Ramallah is the first by a high-level foreign official since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut borders across the world.
EU top diplomat: Annexation will have significant impact on ties with Israel
The European Union’s foreign policy chief says Israeli annexation of West Bank land would “inevitably have significant consequences for the close relationship we currently enjoy with Israel.”
Josep Borrell says such a step “would negatively affect regional stability, our relations with Israel and between Israel and Arab states, and potentially the security of Israel.”
Though he states that he will not “prejudge the specific impact,” he stresses that “the European Union has its own obligations and responsibilities under international and European Union law.”
He admits that there is a lack of “unanimity” among European nations on what would be the appropriate response, but adds there is a “strong majority” against any unilateral action that will harm the prospects of a two-state solution.
Borrell says he has relayed EU concerns in talks with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well as with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
