Israel readies for post-virus wave of Jewish immigration

Israel expects that the global health crisis will bring in its wake a wave of “post-coronavirus” immigration, once the Jewish state reopens its borders to non-residents.

“By the end of 2021, we can expect the arrival of 90,000 immigrants, compared to the 35,463 of 2019,” Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata told the Knesset yesterday.

Like thousands of other French Jews, Dan Bocobza had for years been contemplating aliyah, or immigration to Israel, but when coronavirus hit France, he decided to make his move.

“France’s mismanagement of COVID-19 played a role, but above all it was feeling that suddenly the doors were closed,” says Bocobza, an entrepreneur and father of seven.

— AFP