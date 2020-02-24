Israel said to launch fresh round of strikes in Gaza

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance praises the women who came forward and “changed the course of history” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein.

He commends the women who testified against Weinstein at his New York City trial that “pulled our criminal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault no matter what.”

Vance speaks outside the courthouse today shortly after a jury convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Weinstein was immediately handcuffed and transported to jail following his conviction.

Vance calls Weinstein a “vicious, serial sexual predator.”

