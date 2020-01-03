Israel said to warn Gaza terror groups against responding to Soleimani killing

Israel has warned the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups against any attempted response from the Gaza Strip to the US targeted killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the Walla news site reports.

The warning was transferred via Egypt, according to the report.

The Gaza-ruling Hamas earlier expressed its “sincere condolences” after Soleimani was killed and hailed his support for the “Palestinian resistance,” but did not issue any overt threat.

Islamic Jihad, which in November fought a two-day battle with Israel after one its military commanders was killed in an IDF strike, has yet to respond to Soleimani’s killing.

The strike in Baghdad on Soleimani comes amid efforts to broker a long-term ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which have fought three wars since the terror group took control of Gaza in 2007.