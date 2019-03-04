Israel strikes Hamas outposts in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the US deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in Israel as part of a joint drill as “further evidence of the US’s commitment to Israel’s security.”

In a video released by his office, the premier says the system is “one of the most advanced in the world, and together with our defense systems we are even stronger in dealing with threats from throughout the Middle East.

“Israel-US ties have never been stronger. I welcome the joint drill.”