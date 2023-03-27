Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Israeli diplomatic missions around the world go on strike amid overhaul upheaval
The Histadrut national labor union instructs all government employees to go on strike, including in all of Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world.
A spokesperson for Israel’s Embassy in the United States confirms it has shut down until further notice.
