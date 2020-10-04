Israeli expert: Early action by Trump doctors apparently averted serious illness

Prof. Gabi Barbash, a top commentator on matters related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, assesses that US President Donald Trump’s doctors apparently have managed to prevent him from suffering a serious illness.

Speaking on Channel 12, Barbash explains that of the two drugs Trump was given, remdesivir prevents the virus from replicating in the body while Regeneron is experimental and includes antibodies that destroy the virus. Regeneron has been used on 270 patients so far with no side effects, he says.

“I imagine that his doctors assessed that he was on the path to serious illness, judging by the first two days,” Barbash says. “They took a make-or-break decision to give him experimental treatment. They apparently gave it to him very early. The effect of the antibodies given early in the illness… was apparently effective. Now they’re using steroids to prevent complications of the immune system.”

Asked whether Trump is out of danger if they discharge him tomorrow, Barbash says: “He’s not without danger, but, overall, they’ve apparently taken him out of the early stage of what could have been serious illness.”