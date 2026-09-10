Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Israeli forces seal tunnel hidden in ancient cistern in Palestinian village near security barrier, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:54 pm
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Security personnel operate inside a tunnel that police say was hidden in an ancient water cistern in the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Jib, in a picture published on September 10, 2026. (Israel Police)
Security personnel operate inside a tunnel that police say was hidden in an ancient water cistern in the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Jib, in a picture published on September 10, 2026. (Israel Police)

Police say that overnight, they and the military finished sealing a tunnel hidden in an ancient water cistern in the Palestinian village al-Jib, north of Jerusalem in the West Bank.

The tunnel appeared to be in the process of being dug. Israeli forces discovered it on August 28, adjacent to the security barrier between Israel and the West Bank, and close to the settlements of Givon and Givat Ze’ev, police say, adding that the tunnel was “in an advanced stage of excavation.”

Following the discovery of the tunnel, a suspect was detained while in possession of digging equipment, police say, without specifying the suspect’s nationality or when or where the arrest happened.

The statement also does not specify the tunnel’s dimensions, route or alleged purpose, or the age of the cistern, which Jerusalem-area Palestinian outlet al-Qastal describes as belonging to a resident of al-Jib.

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