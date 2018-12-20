Israeli gets 6.5 years for beating Sudanese migrant to death

Syria Kurds vow to keep up anti-IS fight unless Turkey attacks

Syrian Kurdish forces say they will keep fighting the Islamic State group in eastern Syria unless they come under Turkish attack, after their US allies announced their withdrawal.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stressed they would freeze operations if Turkey attacked, as widely expected after a pullout of US forces which have served as a buffer.

“The Hajin battles continues,” says Mustefa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-dominated force, referring to the main front against IS in the Euphrates Valley.

“The US decision is just a decision and does not yet affect the situation on the ground,” Bali tells AFP.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, fighting was continued today.

— AFP